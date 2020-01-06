Caution urged after snowstorm brings down trees throughout Larch Hills ski area

Jim Beckner and Hermann Bruns navigate the downed trees along Ermine Frolic in the Larch Hills cross-country ski area on Jan. 5, 2020. (Photo contributed)

Normally part of the scenery, trees have become an obstacle on the Larch Hills ski trails and help is being sought to remove them.

Following the recent heavy snowstorms, an abundance of trees have been found strewn across numerous trails in the Larch Hills cross-country ski area. In response, the Larch Hills Nordic Society is seeking help with the daunting task of clearing the downed timber.

“It’s absolutely huge… you’ve got about 75 trees just on Skytrail alone,” said the society’s Marcia Beckner, who anticipates the initial focus will be on clearing the more well-used trails, including those that are part of the upcoming Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet on Jan. 25 and the Pirate Loppet on Jan. 31.

Anyone who is willing and able to assist is asked to contact manager@skilarchhills.com, or call 236-586-5711, and your name will be added to a list.

In the meantime, those planning on using the Larch Hills ski trails are advised to take extreme caution, watching for downed trees and branches that may be sticking up through the snow.

“We appreciate your patience while we get everything cleared,” states the Larch Hills Nordic Society. “It may take a few weeks for everything to be adequately cleared. We are working hard to try and return the trails to normal conditions.”

