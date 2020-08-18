A hedge caught fire in the 5200 block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road, just past Herald Park, about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18. The homeowner and members of the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department were able to extinguish it before it spread to any structures. (Wes Burkett photo)

Cedar hedge blaze near Herald Park sparks warning about fire prevention

Hot dry weather can ignite fuels that might not appear dangerous

A hedge fire near Herald Park prompted a warning from a Shuswap fire official.

About 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department received a call regarding a cedar hedge on fire next to a house in the 5200 block of Sunnybrae Canoe Point Road, just beyond Herald Park.

The homeowner was able to knock down the blaze before fire crews arrived, said Sean Coubrough, Fire Services Coordinator with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

Firefighters then emptied a load of water on it and made sure it was extinguished completely.

Regarding cause, Coubrough said the investigation is still ongoing, but it might have been caused by sun. He said the sun was hitting the hedge at that time and there didn’t appear to be any other ignition sources.

“Cedar hedges go up so easily. With this hot, dry weather, the needles at the base act as a great fire starter,” he said.

Regional fire services are engaged with the FireSmart program, he said, emphasizing that one of the tenets of the program is limiting that type of vegetation near residences.

The FireSmart website provides a number of resources, including the top 10 ways to FireSmart your home.

Read more: Father recounts narrow escape from Shuswap houseboat fire

Read more: Hummingbird Creek wildfire not expected to spread

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon Armfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation
Next story
UPDATE: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 250 hectares in size

Just Posted

Cedar hedge blaze near Herald Park sparks warning about fire prevention

Hot dry weather can ignite fuels that might not appear dangerous

Grey of Alexander Street brightened up with Salmon Arm colours

Alexander Plaza gets a new coat of paint for Saturday celebrations

Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

Crazy Creek Fire still classified as out of control

UPDATE: Fire between Salmon Arm-Sicamous suspected human caused

Blaze near Craigellachie now 15 hectares, new spot fire at Hummingbird Creek

Mussel risk reminder issued in Shuswap after invasive species intercepted at inspection sites

10 mussel-fouled watercraft stopped so far this season in B.C.

B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

Penticton woman pedalling from Burnaby to Calgary makes Vernon stop

Cyclist raising funds for PADS seeks shade from heatwave at Polson Park

Canada’s first Aquaculture Act enters new phase of consultation

Fisheries minister promises act will respect B.C.’s jurisdiction over land management

Interior Health reports two new cases of COVID-19, 15 active

165 cases of the virus have been linked to Kelowna since June 26

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

B.C. man pleads guilty to beating blind, partially deaf dog

Dog was adopted into a ‘wonderful home’ after the attack

UPDATE: Mount Christie wildfire grows to 250 hectares in size

The blaze north of Okanagan Falls has caused the evacuation of 319 homes

VIDEO: Revelstoke RCMP investigate roundabout incident with traffic flagger

The incident occured on Aug. 13 during fatal Highway 1 closure

Volunteers in Penticton begin packaging seasonal food hampers

Salvation Army preparing for possible second wave of COVID-19 to affect December hampers

Most Read