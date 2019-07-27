A celebration of life for Harry McWatters, a pioneer of the B.C. wine industry, is scheduled for Aug. 9 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Submitted photo)

Celebration of life scheduled for B.C. wine industry pioneer

Harry McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland

A celebration of life for wine industry legend Harry McWatters has been scheduled.

McWatters died on July 24 at the age of 74, in the comfort of his own home in Summerland. He leaves behind an unmatched legacy in building the industry he loved.The public is welcome to the celebration of life which takes place on Aug. 9, 1:30 p.m. at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

“He has left an unbelievable legacy. We are all the richer his many contributions, and the extensive and profound impact he has had on his province, community, and industry,” said Leeann Froese, owner of Town Hall Brands and publicist for McWatters.

McWatters’ involvement in the B.C. wine industry began decades ago, first as a salesman, then founding Sumac Ridge Estate Winery in 1980, where he developed B.C.’s first traditional method sparkling wine, Stellers Jay Curvée in 1987. Later, he founded See Ya Later Ranch Estate Winery, and went on to sell both wineries in 2000 to Vincor Canada. At the time of the sales, he remained president of both wineries and vice president of Vincor Canada until he “retired” in 2008 to establish Vintage Consulting Group.

