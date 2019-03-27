Celebration of sustainable seafood festival returns to Okanagan

The annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival is back for its eighth year in April

The star of the show at the annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival. (Submitted photo - Western News)

It’s shuckin’ time again.

The annual springtime Osoyoos Oyster Festival is returning for it’s eighth edition April 24 to 28.

Organizers say no other event in the region offers so many opportunities to indulge in premium oysters from around the world, paired with the award-winning wines, beers, ciders and spirits for which the Okanagan is internationally renowned.

They say the year’s festival is additionally noteworthy for being the first to fall under the direction of Jon and Anne-Marie Crofts, owners of Kelowna’s Codfather’s Seafood Market.

The Crofts have been newly entrusted with the festival by Destination Osoyoos, which produced it in previous years. The Crofts have been deeply involved with the festival from the beginning, sourcing all of its oysters from Codfather’s roster of global suppliers.

“Anne-Marie and I are delighted to be collaborating with some of the South Okanagan’s most talented food, drink and hospitality professionals to bring an exciting celebration of oysters, seafood and beverages to Osoyoos and Oliver,” said Jon in a news release. “When these treasures of the sea are paired with the amazing wines, ciders, beers and spirits of the South Okanagan, the reason this event exists becomes clear.

“We look forward to welcoming guests from the region and beyond — as well as some of the best ethical- and sustainable-seafood harvesters on the West Coast — to our wonderful valley.”

A wine pairing competition will also take place during the festival with an expert panel of judges determining which South Okanagan wines pair best with oysters.

Results of the Oyster Wine Competition will be announced during the Seafood Soiree at Watermark Beach Resort on April 27. A complete list of scheduled events and additional information can be found at osoyoosoysterfestival.com.

Celebrating the oyster and the vine at the annual Osoyoos Oyster Festival coming in April. (Submitted photo - Western News)