Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead at 61

CNN calls death a suicide after Boudain discovered in hotel room in France

Anthony Bourdain was well known for TV series like ‘Parts Unknown’ and ‘No Reservations.’ (The Canadian Press)

American celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead in his hotel room in France while working on his CNN series. He was 61.

CNN confirmed the death, saying in a statement he was found unresponsive Friday morning by friend and chef Eric Ripert, and calling it a suicide.

CNN said Bourdain was in Strasbourg filming an upcoming segment in his series “Parts Unknown.”

RELATED: Fashion designer Kate Spade dies at 55

The CNN statement said: “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

Strasbourg police and emergency services did not immediately have information about the death.

The Associated Press

