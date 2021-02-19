West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire, last night. (Contributed/Dave Ogilvie)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire, last night. (Contributed/Dave Ogilvie)

Central Okanagan fire crews tackle structure fire reportedly caused by candle

Fire started in basement, crews were able to prevent it from spreading upstairs

A fire in a home in West Kelowna, reportedly started by a candle in a bathroom, was quickly doused by firefighters last night.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR) responded to the structure fire, located in the 3100 block of Vineyard View Way, just after 10 p.m.

Before fire crews arrived, the residents of the home had already evacuated.

Crews discovered a fire in the basement, and knocked it down quickly, preventing it from spreading to the first floor.

“Investigators were on scene and have deemed the cause accidental in nature,” explained West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant fire chief, Chad Gartrell.

Four engines, two safety officers and one command officer responded, as well as RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, Gas, Hydro and City of West Kelowna staff.

“WKFR would like to remind residents to avoid using candles in bedrooms, bathrooms, and sleeping areas. WKFR would also like to remind residents to extinguish candles when you leave a room, the home, or go to bed,” stated Gartrell.

