Photo: Tess Oljaca. House fire on Wednesday in West Kelowna

Central Okanagan home destroyed by flames

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze in the Trader’s Cove area

Fire crews are on scene of a blaze at a resident off of Westside Road.

According to witnesses the home in the Traders Cove area is completely destroyed.

The blaze started just after 6 p.m., Wednesday, and was reported to be fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Westside road is slow going for traffic, motorists were warned to stay clear of the Wilson’s Landing area.

The fire appeared to be under control at about 7 p.m.

