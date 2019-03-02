Facebook

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act near water park stands trial

John Charles Allan was charged in connection to an incident in a Lake Country park

A Central Okanagan man is on trial for indecent exposure following an incident at a Lake Country water park a few years ago.

John Charles Allan, 64, is accused of indecent exhibition in a public place following an arrest that was made in June 2017 at Swalwell Park.

On June 20, Lake Country RCMP responded to a report of an alleged fight in the parking lot of the waterpark located on Bottom Wood Lake Road.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said at the time that a man confronted another man who was allegedly observed committing an indecent act while he sat inside his vehicle parked adjacent to the waterpark.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act

The confrontation allegedly turned physical before the man was arrested.

Allen appeared before a judge in provincial court in Kelowna Mar. 1. The judge reserved their decision until a later date.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winner of spaghetti bridge competition one of Okanagan College’s own

Just Posted

NOCS looks forward to mountain biking season

Mountain bike society celebrates successes while planning for the future.

Frozen campsites still home for some people in Salmon Arm

Community generously donates towards motel, more long-term solutions needed

Salmon tops bison on wish list for Salmon Arm’s official animal

Young boy would like to see city have its own official creature like Revestoke does

Weather report: The sun will make an appearance in the Okanagan

Stay positive, sunshine is on the way for the Okanagan Valley

UBCO students create co-housing project in Kelowna

They say it’s the evolution of sustainable housing in the Okanagan

Evacuation order granted for B.C. tent city following three large fires

Provincial fire commissioner supports request by Maple Ridge fire chief.

Canucks Report: February stumbles make playoffs a longshot

Vancouver plays 14 games in 28-day span in March

B.C. couple goes on ‘chicken wrangling mission’ to give Lucky a new home

Lucky was found soaked under a trailer. Now she’s living the good life as a pampered pet

Central Okanagan man charged with indecent act near water park stands trial

John Charles Allan was charged in connection to an incident in a Lake Country park

Winner of spaghetti bridge competition one of Okanagan College’s own

James Dessert took home the grand prize of $1,500 for his spaghetti creation.

RCMP investigate Home Invasion on Kamloops North Shore

Four male suspects forced their way into a home Friday night and assaulted occupants.

B.C.’s rural, remote regions bear the lion’s share of gaps in ambulance services: report

The report recommends that BCEHS evaluate its advanced care coverage across the province

Federal legislation for cannabis-possession pardon not enough, critics say

Prior to cannabis legalization, simple possession was punishable by a $1,000 fine, six months in jail

Tourism is economic force in British Columbia with 6.1 million visits: ministry

The industry generated $18.4 billion in revenue in 2017

Most Read