Central Okanagan School District provides nearly 7,000 meals to students

Families collect the entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact

Central Okanagan Public Schools staff and food provider volunteers supplied hundreds of learners with nearly 7,000 breakfasts and lunches at schools, as the district began distributing meals to students this week.

“We are so grateful for the work of staff and the generosity of volunteers that keeps these vital programs running in these difficult times,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson of the board of education. “More than ever it highlights the key role of schools in the community, making sure that we not only educate youth but help everyone be ready to learn.”

Schools continue to distribute the meals with a focus on confidentiality and safety. Families collect the entire week’s supply of breakfasts and lunches at once to minimize contact and families with children at multiple schools can receive food for all their children at their local elementary school.

This work helps to deliver on priorities set out by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister of Education Rob Fleming, to continue supporting vulnerable students. The four priorities are:

  1. Maintain a healthy and safe environment for all students, families, and employees.
  2. Provide the services needed to support children of our essential service workers.
  3. Support vulnerable students who may need special assistance.
  4. Provide continuity of educational opportunities for all students.

