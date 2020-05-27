Mount Boucherie school in West Kelowna. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan schools ready to welcome students back

Students are set to go back to school next Monday, June 1

Central Okanagan schools are ready for their students to return to in-class instruction next week, following over two months of online classes for most students amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

With increased safety protocols approved by the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and the B.C. Centre for Disease Control, School District 23 is confident it will have a successful transition for the unusual back-to-school season.

“From operations staff to educators to administrators, our staff’s response to the third stage of opening schools is commendable,” said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent and CEO of SD23. “The critical role of public schools in B.C.’s restart plan brings its share of challenges and our people meet those challenges with the resilience and work ethic we teach to students.”

The implementation of strict safety measures at schools to reduce to the risk of COVID-19 transmission, as well as ministry-approved return-to-class plans and safety plans are required by the province.

SD23 already had several measures in place as some students, solely those of frontline workers, and teachers returned to school in April.

The district anticipates nearly 11,000 students to return to in-class learning on a part-time basis over the month of June.

“While we share community concerns about returning to any kind of in-class instruction, we are confident in both the Province of B.C.’s guidelines and our district’s response,” said Moyra Baxter, chairperson for the board of education. “As we educate and prepare everyone for the next phase in September, we will continue to serve our communities with a focus on the safety and wellbeing of students and staff.”

The district said its schools will continue to have specific entry points, daily entry procedures, signage, and instructions to help maximize hygiene and physical distancing. Administrators will educate staff, students, and families on routine daily screening to self-assess for symptoms of any respiratory illness.

Premier John Horgan and Education Minister Rob Fleming announced the expansion of in-class education May 15, emphasizing that it is voluntary. Schools are already holding live teaching for children of essential workers, and expanding that will allow the province to “test and gauge as we go,” Horgan said.

The plan is to return to part-time in-class instruction for kindergarten to grade five (such as alternating days), and one day a week for grades six to 12. Fleming said existing class groups will be kept together as far as possible, with a combination of online and in-person instruction.

Fleming outlined the safety measures, including control of hallway traffic and congregating of students, and sanitizing doorknobs, washrooms and desks twice a day. The target for the spring phase is up to 20 per cent of the students back in school.

“It’s going to be very strict, and it needs to be,” Fleming said.

-With files from Tom Fletcher

READ MORE: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

READ MORE: A look at B.C.’s phase-by-phase pandemic recovery plan

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fundraiser launched for North Okanagan drive-in

Just Posted

Houseboat company partly owned by Shuswap MLA withdraws controversial ad

The ad welcomed houseboaters from other provinces, contradicting anti COVID-19 measures.

Squabble between campers in North Shuswap leads to bear spraying

An argument over late night partying escalated into a fight which led to one person being sprayed

RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Woman beat up on side of road in Scotch Creek, perpetrator fled

Recycling depot at Salmon Arm landfill back in operation

Full bins and a lack of bags led to two service disruptions in the month of May

Public workers step up for Shuswap non-profits

$5,000 donation to be divided among Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby support groups

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

Central Okanagan schools ready to welcome students back

Students are set to go back to school next Monday, June 1

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Penticton may soon allow drinking alcohol in some public places

Trying to inconspicuously drink on the beach could become a thing of the past

VIDEO: Flowers stolen from Vernon distillery

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery captured surveillance footage of the thief in a black car

Fundraiser launched for North Okanagan drive-in

Vernon resident seeks to raise $20K to save Starlight Drive-In

Unique ‘the Wedge’ development makes way back to Kelowna council

Council initially deferred its decision on the project in March

Most Read