Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responds to 100th call of 2021

While the Dec. 14 response was ‘anticlimactic’, it’s been the station’s busiest year ever

The Central Okanagan’s search and rescue team has been busy this year.

Early in the morning Tuesday, Dec. 14, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) responded to its 100th call of 2021 — a request to help RCMP locate a missing driver.

A vehicle was found abandoned near Stillingfleet Park in Downtown Kelowna and the search was deemed urgent due to the subject’s health, according to a COSAR media release.

COSAR members prepared for an urban search but before they were even deployed, the subject of the search was located at Kelowna General Hospital.

Since it was founded in 1954, 2021 has been COSAR’s busiest year. “Last year’s record of 84 searches was 50 per cent above a typical year; before COVID-19 we… averaged between 50 and 60 call outs,” reads COSAR’s release.

“Among other tasks, COSAR has been on seven body recoveries, assisted… emergency crews with evacuation orders and alerts and, ran a nine-day search for a missing scuba diver in Okanagan Lake.”

Read more: Okanagan senior dies as result of collision

Read more: The woman who swam the entire length of Okanagan Lake in 1958

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.