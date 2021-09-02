(BC Centre for Disease Control)

Central Okanagan sees 2nd straight week of decline in weekly COVID-19 cases

72 per cent of residents in the Central Okanagan have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine

The Central Okanagan region saw a decline in new COVID-19 numbers during the week of Aug. 22 to 28, recording 511 cases compared to 737 the week before.

Although data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows a decrease in cases in the local health area, which includes Peachland and Lake Country, the Central Okanagan still maintains the highest number of weekly cases in the province

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Vernon recorded 263 new cases, up from 133 a week prior. In Salmon Arm, new cases jumped from 79 to 93. Enderby, however, saw a decline in cases, dropping to 19 cases from 28.

Penticton reached its highest new weekly case count since Nov. 29, 2020, with 69 new cases compared to 43 the week before.

As of Aug. 31, 72 per cent of residents in the Central Okanagan have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Vernon is at 69 per cent double vaccinated, while Enderby is at 57 per cent, Penticton at 75 per cent and Salmon Arm is at 66 per cent.

