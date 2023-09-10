Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)

Central Okanagan, Shuswap under a blanket of smoke

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement

  • Sep. 10, 2023 9:50 a.m.
  • News

A special weather statement is in place for the Central Okanagan and the Shuswap.

Wildfire smoke continues to impact air quality.

Individuals with lung or heart disease, older adults, children and infants, and pregnant people should limit their time outdoors.

Those who must be outside are encouraged to wear a well fitted respirator type mask.

Learn more about wildfire smoke and the special air quality statement by visiting Environment Canada’s website.

READ MORE: Warmer weather bringing increased fire activity to West Kelowna blaze

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherKelownaOkanaganShuswapWeatherwildfire smoke

Previous story
Merritt emergency department closed due to staff shortages
Next story
Ontario team takes over command on Central Okanagan wildfires

Just Posted

First place winner of the Project Grow Youth competition, Madison Schubert, stands behind second place winner Finn Albisser and third place’s Jasmine Stiles Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 at the Salmon Arm Fair. (Rebecca Willson-Salmon Arm Observer)
Shuswap youth tend home-grown gardens to learn food security

Head coach Gordon Herbert (far right) celebrates with his German team after they defeated Serbia 83-77 in the FIBA World Cup final. (NBA.com Photo)
Okanagan local leads Germany to international basketball glory

Smoke could be seen across the Central Okanagan on Tuesday, Sept. 5 because of planned ignitions executed by BC Wildfire Services. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Central Okanagan, Shuswap under a blanket of smoke

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about schools and education?