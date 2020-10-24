Voters are saying they felt safe voting in person despite the current pandemic. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Voters are saying they felt safe voting in person despite the current pandemic. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

Central Okanagan voters talk about their pandemic election experience

Despite an election taking place during COVID-19, residents said they felt safe voting in person

It’s Election Day in B.C. and some voters in Kelowna are saying it has been a good experience so far.

Some said they felt safe as Elections B.C. staff are limiting the number of voters coming into polling stations, and others commended staff for keeping everything clean and sanitized.

One Kelowna-West voter said the biggest difference this election day was the fact there weren’t very many people in polling stations.

“There’s no lineups. It’s really nice. There’s no one here,” she said.

READ MORE: Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Another voter said she expected the smaller in-person voter turnout.

“I expected it to be calmer because with COVID, (people) would be sending their ballots in through advanced polls (instead).”

Elections BC communications director Andrew Watson told Black Press Media that “safe voting has been the focus” during this snap election.

“Voters can feel confident in the process we’ve put in place,” he said.

He added that because of advanced voting and mail-in ballots, fewer British Columbians are voting on Election Day, resulting in no long lines or other issues reported at polling stations.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. today, Oct. 24 for in-person voting. Those with mail-in ballots can still cast their vote by dropping off their voting package at a polling station.

For a list of polling stations in the Kelowna West riding, click here. For Kelowna-Lake Country stations, click here. For Kelowna-Mission stations, click here.

Should you need further assistance throughout the voting process, contact Elections BC directly at 1-800-661-8683.

READ MORE: Kelowna group ensures people experiencing homelessness can vote

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote in Kelowna-Mission

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Education ministry won’t replace Central Okanagan school anytime soon
Next story
VIDEO: British Columbians vote for province’s next leadership in 2020 election

Just Posted

The Sicamous Eagles recently moved into the “Eagles’ Nest” dormitory behind the Sicamous and District Rec Centre. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Eagles move into dormitory on arena grounds

The KIJHL hockey team’s billet system was strained by COVID-19 so they are piloting a new solution

After dragon boat races, the Carnation Ceremony remembers those who have died and those who are fighting cancer. This year, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Friends Abreast Dragon Boat team delivered 400 carnations to the staff at nine public schools, three SASCU offices and the women’s league at the curling rink as a reminder for women to book their mammogram appointments. (File photo)
Salmon Arm dragon boat team gives carnations as mammogram reminder

Breast cancer second leading cause of cancer death among Canadian women

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 18 COVID-19 cases, highest daily count since July

The total of COVID-19 cases in the region is now at 662

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic earlier this month. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health anticipates increase in flu vaccinations this season

Some 300,000 doses of flu vaccine ready for distribution across Southern Interior

Snow started falling early Oct. 23, 2020 to leave Salmon Arm and area with a wintery look. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Snow in Shuswap this early in October rare but no records broken

Environment Canada predicts clear weather in Salmon Arm for election day – Oct. 24

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Voters are saying they felt safe voting in person despite the current pandemic. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Central Okanagan voters talk about their pandemic election experience

Despite an election taking place during COVID-19, residents said they felt safe voting in person

Efforts to replace the aging Rutland Middle School have been put off by another year by the ministry of education. (File photo)
Education ministry won’t replace Central Okanagan school anytime soon

New Westside Secondary top priority for ministry of education

Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary School ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Okanagan students cast mock election ballots

At Mission Hill Elementary, the election is a chance to learn about the democratic process

Thanks to efforts by a Kelowna shelter and Elections BC, anyone who wishes to can vote in the 2020 BC Provincial Election, even if they don’t have a fixed address. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Kelowna group ensures people experiencing homelessness can vote

Shelter supervisor says voting ‘a fundamental right’ even for those without a fixed address

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

(Big White Ski Resort photo)
Big White receives 21 cm of snow in 24 hours

Resort’s snow base 41 cm deep, one month until opening day

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Most Read