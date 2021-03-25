Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 numbers drop after weeks of increasing

Health officials identified 70 cases of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan between March 14 and 20

The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Okanagan has dipped after three consecutive weeks of increases.

BC Centre for Disease Control Data shows that the region saw 70 cases of COVID-19 from March 14 to 20, 18 fewer than the week before. In the past month, weekly case totals went from 36 in mid-February to 88 in the last reporting period between March 7 and 13, before again decreasing this week.

In surrounding areas, case counts remain low. Vernon decreased to 18 from the previous week’s 26 cases, while Salmon Arm fell by two to seven cases. Enderby and Armstrong each noted one case after recording two and three, respectively, the week before.

To the south, numbers are also waning. Health officials identified just one new case in Penticton after the area had seven the week before. Keremeos and the Oliver/Osoyoos area saw two cases each after they both had one last week.

Princeton, Kettle Valley and Grand Forks each reported zero new cases. Summerland also saw no new cases after recording a single case the previous week.

Kamloops saw a slight increase to 56 cases from 42, but the count fell to six in Merritt after reporting 15 the previous week.

