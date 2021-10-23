Chainsaw wielding man barricades himself in Summerland store Friday. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Chainsaw wielding man surrenders after one hour stand-off in Summerland

The man barricaded himself in the Trout Creek gas station store

A man wielding an active chainsaw who had barricaded himself in a gas station convenience store in Summerland eventually was arrested Friday night (Oct. 22).

According to RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau, at around 7 p.m., a man was walking around the Trout Creek Liquor Store with a chainsaw going when he made his way to the gas station store beside it.

The staff managed to safely get out of the store without injury while the man barricaded himself inside.

“We brought out our dog and negotiator and our Emergency Response Team because it was a pretty dynamic situation when someone has a chainsaw,” said Manseau.

After one hour, the man surrendered without incident.

No one was injured in the chaotic incident.

In speaking with the owners of the gas station, the man came into the store acting very erratically carrying a running chainsaw. He damaged several parts of the store and threw some things around before surrendering.

All the staff were shaken up but not harmed, they said.

RCMP confirmed that the man is being held in custody until his first appearance in court. His age and residency are unknown at this time.

