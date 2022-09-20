Chamber announces all-candidates’ forum for Salmon Arm Council

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Oct. 4 for candidates running for Salmon Arm council in the Oct. 15 municipal election. (File photo)

The public will have an opportunity to hear the views of Salmon Arm council candidates on Oct. 4.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce has announced it will host an all-candidates forum at the Salmar Classic Theatre on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.

In a media release, the Chamber said it wishes to provide local businesses and residents with a voice during the municipal election, as well as providing the public with information to assist in making knowledgeable decisions about the candidates.

The forum will be divided into two parts, with the first focusing on the candidates vying for the six councillor seats and the second half focusing on mayoral candidates.

The Chamber is inviting business and community members to submit questions for the candidates to admin@sachamber.bc.ca by midnight, Wednesday, Sept. 28, to allow its board time to review them and compile a final list.

All candidates running for the mayor and councillor positions in Salmon Arm have been invited to attend.

