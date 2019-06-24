Chance of showers and thunderstorm for Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen

There will be a risk of thundershowers and a 40 per cent chance of showers today for most of the Okanagan-Shuswap and Similkameen.

Here is a look at your regional forecast.

Penticton:

While Osoyoos is the hottest spot in B.C. this morning (15 C), there is a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon in Penticton. Wind is expected to gust up to 20 kilometres per hour from the north this afternoon and this evening. Today’s high will be 23 C with a low of 10 C overnight.

Salmon Arm:

Mainly cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers lat this morning and this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm Today’s high is 22 C with a UV index of 7 (high). Tonight expect it to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the evening and risk of a thunderstorm. Overnight will see a low of 10 C.

Kelowna:

A few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind will gust up to 20 kilometres per hour from the north. The high today is 21 C and this evening the low will be 10 C.

Vernon:

There is a 40 per cent chance of showers with a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening. Wind gusts of 20 km/h our forecasted with a high of 21 C and a low of 10 C this evening. The UV index is rated 7 (high).

Summerland:

Environment Canada is forecasting a high of 23 C today and for it to be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon and this evening. Wind is forecasted to gust to 20 km/h from the north in the afternoon. Tonight will be clear with the gusting winds becoming light in the evening and into this evening. Overnight will be a low of 10 C.

Princeton:

A high of 19 C today will turn into 6 C overnight. Expect it to be mainly cloudy today with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. The same conditions persist into the evening.

