Charge laid against Chase woman following shooting at Kamloops hotel last fall

A Chase woman has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm following an RCMP investigation into shots fired at a Kamloops hotel.

On Oct. 16, 2020, Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a Hospitality Inn at 500 Columbia St. W. According to police, initial reports indicated a group of individuals was seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. One person located in the area suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at hospital.

Schools in the vicinity were requested to “hold and secure” as the investigation progressed.

In a Tuesday, July 27 media release, RCMP spokesperson Const. Crystal Evelyn said a lengthy investigation was conducted by the RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit, and a report was submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

Charges were subsequently approved and a summons was issued. Jennifer Lindsay Manuel, 38, of Chase, was charged with possession of a restricted firearm.

Though Manuel is originally from Chase, she and her partner currently live in the Clearwater area. Clearwater RCMP would like to stress that both are dangerous offenders, with a history of violations.



