Charges filed in fatal head-on collision in the South Okanagan

Motorcyclist was killed in 2018 near Oliver

Charges have been filed in relation to a head-on collision where a motorcyclist was killed in the South Okanagan.

Daerio John Romeo was charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm related to an incident that took place near Oliver on July 14, 2018, where a UK man was killed.

READ MORE: Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP told the Western News that the three vehicle incident near Road 18 happened around 2:45 p.m. when a northbound vehicle crossed the centreline, side-swiped a northbound vehicle and then collided head on with a southbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Paul Knight, died in hospital and the passenger, Michelle Knight, was in critical condition at the time.

According to the News & Star, Paul, 64, was a popular dentist and a father of three children and grandfather to two. The media outlet said he was a former member of the Wigton Rotary Club.

The charges on Romeo are dated from May 16, 2019, according to court records. The matter is due back in court on July 24.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Inquest jury begins deliberations into B.C. teen’s overdose death
Next story
Fraser Institute releases latest B.C. high school rankings

Just Posted

Convoy of Waterway Houseboats a sad sight for longtime neighbours

Closure of houseboat operation considered huge blow to community

Salmon Arm mayor explains why some tax bills jump by $200

While municipal taxes increase by $80, taxes for other agencies jump by $115

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

UPDATE: Missing senior found safe

RCMP located Cathy Wilson Wednesday night

Shuswap man dead following Highway 1 collision

Police continue to investigate June 25 collision west of Salmon Arm

VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

Charges filed in fatal head-on collision in the South Okanagan

Motorcyclist was killed in 2018 near Oliver

North Okanagan city named Canada’s most active community

The ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge to award city with $150,000

In photos: Chase Secondary grads of 2019 celebrate

Chase Secondary School graduates of 2019 were in the spotlight on Friday,… Continue reading

Fin de Fiesta Flamenco launches Canadian tour with Salmon Arm show

Shuswap performance marks special occasion for international ensemble

At Kootenay senior’s centre, ‘Chicken TV’ enriches lives

Trio of chickens bringing unexpected joy to seniors at Castlegar residence

Liberals look at short-term changes in strategies targeting rural Canada

The government isn’t announcing any new spending, but ways to more efficiently dole out promised cash

Another motel and RV park up for sale in the South Okanagan

Forward-thinking motel property owners have created a potential redevelopment plan to accompany… Continue reading

Best and brightest rock enthusiasts in the South Okanagan

National Association of Geoscience Teachers conference kicked off June 25

Most Read