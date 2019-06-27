Charges filed in fatal head-on collision in the South Okanagan

Charges have been filed in relation to a head-on collision where a motorcyclist was killed in the South Okanagan.

Daerio John Romeo was charged with dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm related to an incident that took place near Oliver on July 14, 2018, where a UK man was killed.

READ MORE: Motorcycle driver dies in a head-on collision near Oliver

RCMP told the Western News that the three vehicle incident near Road 18 happened around 2:45 p.m. when a northbound vehicle crossed the centreline, side-swiped a northbound vehicle and then collided head on with a southbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, Paul Knight, died in hospital and the passenger, Michelle Knight, was in critical condition at the time.

According to the News & Star, Paul, 64, was a popular dentist and a father of three children and grandfather to two. The media outlet said he was a former member of the Wigton Rotary Club.

The charges on Romeo are dated from May 16, 2019, according to court records. The matter is due back in court on July 24.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.