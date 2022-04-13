(File photo)

Charges laid in man’s racist rant outside Kelowna COVID vaccine clinic

Bruce Orydzuk was attending a protest against vaccines last year

A Kelowna anti-vaccine protestor will face charges in court on April 14 after a July 2021 incident that allegedly saw racial slurs hurled at a security guard.

60-year-old Bruce Orydzuk, who is also set to appear in Kelowna court for a separate incident in May, is charged with causing a disturbance. The man is accused of hurling threats at the guard while outside a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Springfield Road.

No arrests were made at the time.

A video emerged soon after of the incident, with a protestor seemingly yelling the racially-motivated comments.

Charges also came down this week for Linda Jackson, who is accused of interrupting a Remembrance Day ceremony in Nov. 2021 .

A group of protestors numbering around 75-100 arrived at the informal ceremony at the Cenotaph with their own microphone and speakers, hijacking the otherwise sombre get-together with anti-vaccine speeches.

Jackson has been charged with disturbing the order or solemnity of a meeting. She is set to appear in Kelowna court on May 19.

“There is no tolerance for hate,” said Insp. Adam MacIntosh of Kelowna RCMP. “We committed from the onset to complete thorough investigations into these separate incidents.

“We support a person’s right to protest but it is not absolute. I want to thank the hard work of our investigators to bring these cases before the BC Prosecution Services and the courts.”

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
B.C. expands employment, education, mental health support for Ukrainian refugees
Next story
Public safety minister promises support for Vanderhoof RCMP in wake of shooting

Just Posted

Interior Health centres will be displaying black balloons Tursday, April 14, in memory of all the lives lost to an overdose. (Contributed)
‘A sombre anniversary’: black balloons honour Interior Health’s overdose victims

The District of Sicamous expects to adopt new zoning in June 2022 to regulate short-term rentals. (File photo)
Sicamous council dives back into proposed short-term rentals bylaw

The Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation referendum asking the question whether to create a new Sorrento-Blind Bay Municipality in the South Shuswap will take place April 30, advance polls April 20 and mail ballot requests needed by April 19 at 4 p.m. (CSRD map)
Mail ballot requests for Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation referendum due by April 19

This blue 2010 Chevy Silverado 1500 was stolen from VLA Road in Chase overnight April 12/13. The canopy was destroyed and found on Harper Road the morning of April 13. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chase RCMP at 250-679-3221. (Photo contributed)
Essential market truck stolen from organic farm in Chase