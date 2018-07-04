(Delta Police Department photo)

Charges pending after young kids left in overheating car in B.C.

A three-year-old child was having trouble breathing after being rescued

Police are recommending criminal charges after two young kids were left in an overheating vehicle at Tsawwassen Mills early Canada Day weekend.

Delta Police arrived on scene just after 5 p.m. and had to break the windows to free the five- and three-year-old children.

Onlookers had called police after trying but failing to get the five-year-old to unlock the car doors.

“When our officer arrived on scene he discovered the children trapped in the hot vehicle sweating profusely, crying, and with bright red faces,” says police spokersperson Cris Leykauf.

The three-year-old was found strapped into a car seat in the blazing sun, Leykauf added, and was breathing irregularly when he was taken from the car.

READ MORE: What’s it like inside a hot car in the sun?

Paramedics took the two kids to hospital where they were treated and then released.

Their father got back to his car about 10 minutes after the kids were rescued.

“Police spoke with the father at length about the dangers of leaving young children in a vehicle on a warm or hot day,” says Leykauf.

“If not for the observant and caring people who were shopping and working at the mall, this might have ended differently.”

The Ministry of Children and Family Development will be investigating.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000
Next story
Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Just Posted

Okanagan housing sales downward trend continues

Regional June sales 22 per cent below last year

Jazz group Ptriodactyl set out on second Shuswap tour

Salmon Arm-Vancouver hybrid group announce tour, album in the works

Gas jumps 10 cents across the Okanagan

Regular gas increased about 10 cents on Wednesday right across the Okanagan

Single-vehicle rollover west of Sicamous injures man

Accident on June 28 occured during clear weather on good road conditions

Heavy rain hits Salmon Arm for Canada Day

Children’s Festival and fireworks draw crowds despite wet weather

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

UPDATED: B.C. Mountie left with broken arm after hit-and-run

RCMP are searching for a grey SUV

Skydivers pack the ‘skyvan’ at annual Vernon event

Skydivers flocked to Vernon last weekend to take part in the Great Canadian Freefall Festival.

Non-profits, schools get break on B.C. health payroll tax

Exemption for charities $1.5 million, three times for-profit businesses

B.C. man cycling across Canada

Dave Podmoroff raising money and awareness for men’s health and mental health issues.

BCHL sending 58 to NHL development camps

Vernon Vipers represented by quartet

Women rescued from Skaha Lake

Women carried out into lake by channel current

VIDEO: Develop a personal wildfire plan, B.C. fire chief says

72-hour evacuation kit recommended

Police begin to remove protesters hanging off Ironworkers bridge

Greenpeace Canada protesters have been block Kinder Morgan tankers for 34 hours

Most Read