Charges stayed against woman accused of spitting on Okanagan employee during height of pandemic

A still from a video released shows a woman who allegedly spat on an employee at Skaha Liquor Store and dropped his phone on the ground. (Facebook)

The woman who was caught on video allegedly spitting at an employee at a Penticton liquor store had her charges dropped on March 16.

Communication for the BC Prosecution Service Dan McLaughlin confirmed via email that the charges of mischief and assault had been dropped due to the case no longer meeting prosecution standards.

Video of the incident and the woman involved was shared by the owner of the store at the time it happened in Nov. 2020 at the height of the pandemic.

The woman allegedly spat at the employee and knocked his phone to the ground after being refused service for not wearing a mask.

“It’s extremely troubling an employee who was only following the provincial health orders, was subject to an assault of this nature,” said RCMP at the time.

“Spitting at someone is a concern anytime let alone in the midst of a pandemic.”

According to McLaughlin, the charges were stayed by the prosecutors because they felt the charge assessment standard could no longer be met.

That standard looks at whether there is a substantial likelihood of conviction first, and if so then whether there is a public interest in requiring prosecution.

