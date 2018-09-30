Chase and District Chamber of Commerce hosts all-candidates forum

Chase residents will be able to hear the answers to their important election questions straight from the candidates during anupcoming public forum. (Facebook/Village of Chase)

Chase residents will be able to hear the answers to their important election questions straight from the candidates during an upcoming public forum.

The Chase and District Chamber of Commerce announced it will be hosting an all-candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Chase Community Hall.

All candidates running for mayor and councillor positions for the Village of Chase are invited to attend, and the public will be able to hear them answer questions on a variety of topics.

“An event like this provides great value to the business community and the community as a whole,” said chamber president Stefan Schielke.

Candidates will be able to introduce themselves and then will face a series of questions that have been collected from members of the community in advance.

Questions can be sent via email to CandidatesForumChase@gmail.com or through the mail system to PO Box 524, Chase B.C., V0E 1M0.

Duplicate questions can be encapsulated so key topics will all be covered throughout the evening.

If unable to send an email or mail, questions may be dropped off in person at the Chase Community Hall from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

There are five candidates running for the role of mayor and six candidates vying for four council positions and the chamber hopes each one will attend.

The general election takes place on Oct. 20 and advance voting is Oct. 10.

Consider what you would like to hear candidates speak on and send your questions now.

Contact Kelsey at the Chase and District Chamber of Commerce office at 250-679-8880 for more information.

 

