Chase clinic welcomes two doctors, new patients must go on wait list

The Chase Medical Clinic is welcoming a pair of doctors in the new year. (Google Maps Image) The Chase Medical Clinic is welcoming a pair of new doctors in the new year. (Google Maps Image)

The Chase Medical Clinic has successfully recruited a pair of new physicians, filling vacancies that have been open since two doctors departed in June.

The clinic announced Dr. Olamipo Bamigboje and Dr. Vik Desai will start seeing patients in January 2020.

Read More: Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Read More: VIDEO: Salmon Arm vigil for murdered women includes a call for action

“They will be sharing what was previously the Drs. Lau practice for three days a week. They will continue to provide personalized and comprehensive care to the patients already established in this practice,” reads a statement issued by the clinic on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Office manger Sarah Turgeon-O’Brien said the addition of the two new doctors will bring the clinic back up to its full compliment of four general practitioners and a nurse practitioner. Turgeon-O’Brien said Dr. Desai has a background in emergency medicine in Kamloops and Salmon Arm, while Dr. Bamigboje was most recently a family doctor in Clearwater.

Read More: Salmon Arm elementary school a finalist in CBC Music Class Challenge

Read More: Outdoor ice rink reopening in North Shuswap

Turgeon-O’Brien said as the clinic is replacing the doctors who recently departed, there won’t be an increase in the total number of patients they can accommodate. Those who do not have a current health-care provider can call the clinic at 250-679-1420 to get on the wait list for new patients. Patients are accepted into the current practices as space allows.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter