Chase Community Services Society seeks to expand transit options for seniors

Non-profit fundraising for the purchase of a new van for out-of-town trips

The Chase Community Service Society is fundraising for a second van to assist local seniors in getting to and from out-of-town appointments. (Contributed)

A fundraising effort is underway to provide an additional community transportation option in Chase for residents needing to access health services in neighbouring communities.

Formed in 2019, The Chase Community Service Society operates a transit service for residents who are incapacitated or disabled, to help them get to doctor appointments, care programs, the pharmacy or any other social or health needs.

In partnership with the Ministry of Health and Interior Health, a seven-seat passenger van equipped with a rear wheelchair lift was acquired for the service, which began operating in January 2020.

Over the past year, the society has received repeated requests for expanded services to travel outside of the community, to hospitals in Salmon Arm, Kamloops and Vernon. In response, the society’s board of directors decided to address the need, but recognized it couldn’t do so without a second vehicle. Subsequently, it has been fundraising to acquire one.

Local service clubs, businesses and financial institutions were approached to become “Partners In Service,” and the society has been pleased with the support received to date, including a $15,000 donation from the Chase and District Health Services Foundation.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may contact Blaine Covington at 250-679-4424 or at covingtonblaine@gmail.com, or Gerry Tilley at 250-679-8613, or by email at gdtilley@telus.net.

More information about the Chase Community Service Society and its transit program is available on its Facebook page.

Read more: Public transit is now free for children under 12 across B.C.

newsroom@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

public transit