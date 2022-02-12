Registered technologist of radiology Tarryl Hartling with the new X-ray machine at the Chase Health Centre. (Interior Health image)

Chase Health Centre gets new ‘state-of-the-art’ X-ray machine

The Chase Health Centre has a new X-ray machine.

According to a Feb. 2 Interior Health (IH) media release, the new machine and accompanying health centre upgrades cost $620,000.

The machine began serving patients on Jan. 31.

In addition to the new “state-of-the-art” X-ray machine, the money also paid for a renovated radiology room and an electrical upgrade to the building. The project was funded by IH and the health authority noted the Chase and District Health Services Foundation offered to, and did, raise money for the project.

The electrical upgrade, which was required to install the X-ray machine, means there’s now a dedicated power supply to the health centre’s ambulance bay.

