Chase public facilities closed due to COVID-19

Playgrounds and public buildings shut to slow spread of virus

Like most other B.C. communities, the Village of Chase shut down its public buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Village-owned recreation facilities are currently closed until further notice. The closures include the Chase Community Hall, the Art Holding Memorial Arena, the Chase and District Curling Rink, the Creekside Seniors Centre and the Chase and District Museum and Archives.

Read More: Shuswap search and rescue groups taking steps to address COVID-19 concerns

Read More: Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

According to the Village, the closures came along with the Province’s declaration of a public health emergency and the restriction of gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

A message from Mayor Rod Crowe stated that services like garbage collection and water and sewer service would continue. The mayor also urged residents to be diligent with handwashing with limiting contact until the COVID-19 situation had passed.

Also closed in Chase were public playgrounds which were blocked off with caution tape. Playgrounds at Chase’s schools were also closed following a decision made by School District #73.

Read More: COVID-19 closes Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm convenience store

Read More: 66 new B.C. cases of COVID-19, up to 725 positive tests so far


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Just Posted

Chase public facilities closed due to COVID-19

Playgrounds and public buildings shut to slow spread of virus

Shuswap search and rescue groups taking steps to address COVID-19 concerns

Both marine and land search and rescue organizations up and running

Interior Health issues alert following confirmed COVID-19 case on WestJet flight

The public exposure alert comes following the March 21 WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops

Not the time for vacation: Shuswap trucker discouraged to see B.C.-bound Alberta travellers

Silver Creek man worries visits will put local efforts to flatten the curve at risk

Kelowna philanthropist hosts contest for healthcare tuition at Okanagan College

Residents have the chance to win up to $5000 towards their education

Should non-violent offenders be released from prison to avoid COVID-19 spread?

Union of BC Indian Chiefs calling on the province to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus

With B.C. schools closed to most, teachers reach tentative three-year deal

No details released, NDP held to wage mandate of 2-2-2

COVID-19 cases, deaths climb despite restrictions; experts warn of ‘cures’

Parliament has approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

B.C. man returns to isolation in China nearly two months after fleeing COVID-19 scare

Mark Conway details harrowing journey, intense quarantine protocol

Unconfirmed COVID-19 case at Mica Heliskiing near Revelstoke

This would be the fourth case of COVID-19 connected to a heliskiing operation near Revelstoke

B.C. egg, chicken farms facing down challenge of COVID-19

Plenty of product available to feed the province, but groups urge consumers to only buy what’s needed

COVID-19 case confimed at Save-On in Kamloops

Interior Health (IH) has identified a case of COVID-19 at the Save-On-Foods pharmacy

RCMP, prime minister warn of text scam related to COVID-19 relief

Text message alerts about $,1375.50 deposits should be ignored or deleted, police say

SilverStar employee tests positive for COVID-19

Australian employee was staying in staff lodging and noticed symptoms upon returning home

Most Read