Chase public facilities closed due to COVID-19

Like most other B.C. communities, the Village of Chase shut down its public buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Village-owned recreation facilities are currently closed until further notice. The closures include the Chase Community Hall, the Art Holding Memorial Arena, the Chase and District Curling Rink, the Creekside Seniors Centre and the Chase and District Museum and Archives.

According to the Village, the closures came along with the Province’s declaration of a public health emergency and the restriction of gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

A message from Mayor Rod Crowe stated that services like garbage collection and water and sewer service would continue. The mayor also urged residents to be diligent with handwashing with limiting contact until the COVID-19 situation had passed.

Also closed in Chase were public playgrounds which were blocked off with caution tape. Playgrounds at Chase’s schools were also closed following a decision made by School District #73.

