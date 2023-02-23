On Feb. 4, Chase RCMP suspend driver’s licence and impound vehicle with alcohol reportedly in cupholder after driver fails roadside screening. (File photo)

On Feb. 4, Chase RCMP suspend driver’s licence and impound vehicle with alcohol reportedly in cupholder after driver fails roadside screening. (File photo)

Chase RCMP apply brakes to minivan reportedly being driven with alcohol in cup holder

Call to police made after smell of alcohol noticed on driver

A report of a woman driving a minivan with alcohol in the cup holder attracted the attention of Chase RCMP.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy said staff at a local business reported the woman, who they said smelled of liquor, about 1:45 p.m. on Feb. 4.

When police arrived, the vehicle had left, but officers were able to locate it on Shuswap Avenue.

“In speaking with the driver, police noted symptoms of impairment by alcohol, including slurred speech,” said Kennedy in a media release.

The driver subsequently produced ‘fail’ readings on a roadside screening device. She was prohibited from driving for 90 days and her vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

Read more: Proposed rental development on Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm hits speed bumps

Read more: Student housing at Salmon Arm’s Okanagan College campus takes step forward


martha.wickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

impaired drivingShuswap

Previous story
B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine
Next story
After 10 years without, public transit agreement in place for Shuswap electoral areas

Just Posted

The Sicamous Community Banner Project’s 2023 creations so far are united by the theme ‘bees and butterflies.’ Only 20 of the hand-painted banners will be hung this year in Sicamous, and none on Main Street, as per a council decision which banner organizers say they weren’t consulted on. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous banner project participants upset after council opts for branding on Main Street

After 10 years without, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District has agreed to enter a formal agreement for public transit service in Electoral Areas C,D and G. (File photo)
After 10 years without, public transit agreement in place for Shuswap electoral areas

On Feb. 4, Chase RCMP suspend driver’s licence and impound vehicle with alcohol reportedly in cupholder after driver fails roadside screening. (File photo)
Chase RCMP apply brakes to minivan reportedly being driven with alcohol in cup holder

A pre-trial conference for Curtis Sagmoen was adjourned Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Wheels of justice moving slowly in case of notorious North Okanagan man