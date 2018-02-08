Chase RCMP arrested a suspect in the robbery of the Chase Gorceteria. -image credit: Chase RCMP

Chase RCMP arrest robbery suspect

Chase RCMP have arrested a Shuswap man in relation to robberies and theft in that community.

On Feb. 7, the Chase RCMP Detachment arrested a 24-year-old male from the Chase area in relation to the Jan. 21 robbery of the Chase Groceteria.

Charges recommended to the Crown include robbery while armed with a weapon, disguising his identity with intent of committing a criminal offence and failing to comply with a probation order.

This man is also being charged with theft under $5,000 in relation to an incident occurring at the BC Liquor Store in Chase on Jan. 21.

This arrest resulted from the assistance of numerous members of the community coming forward to provide information.

The information aided in identifying a suspect in this serious offence.

“The Chase community has been greatly affected by the recent robberies in the community and the Chase Detachment has treated these crimes as a priority,” says Cpl. Scott Linklater. “The Chase Detachment would like to thank the community for its invaluable assistance in this matter and for their patience as the police investigation progressed to support the criminal charges.”

