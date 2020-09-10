RCMP badge (File photo)

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

RCMP are investigating a case of a gunshot fired in Chase last month.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on Aug. 16, just before 2 a.m., Chase RCMP received complaints of a single gunshot in the vicinity of a residence on Village Road.

A complainant reported that a dark-coloured pickup truck sped away from the area shortly after. Police responded and were told that two men were involved in a disagreement during which one man pointed a firearm at the other man multiple times. The first man then discharged the firearm into the ground near the second man before departing in the green pickup.

Police say the victim has not been forthcoming with officers.

No one was injured and the matter is still under investigation.

Read more: Driver rolls through playground after alleged pellet gun shooting

Read more: Drunk man on dirt bike among May motor vehicle calls for Chase RCMP

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

Just Posted

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Daring cliffside rescue ends busy summer for Shuswap marine rescue

Emergency services work together to save a man who had fallen onto a ledge near the lake

Shuswap history in pictures: Back to school

When will the weather change?

UPDATE: Crash cleared on highway between Vernon and Armstrong

Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A

Urgent call for protection of forests as devastation increases

Shuswap Passion/Jim Cooperman

B.C. sets single-day record with 139 new COVID-19 cases

Active cases of the novel coronavirus top 1,400

Texas truck vandalized in Victoria causing thousands of dollars in damages

The owner of the truck was visiting his son, who just had a baby

Vernon band daysormay drops new music video

Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August

Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

Interior Health reported zero new cases on Thursday, leaving the region at 462 cases since the start of the pandemic

Convicted Okanagan sex offender facing more child porn charges

After serving time in 2014, Mark Henry Snowden is facing more child porn related charges

Plastic band removed from neck of Greater Victoria sea lion

Entanglement injuries in seals and sea lions a regular occurrence at Race Rocks Ecological Reserve

COVID-19: B.C.’s ‘hospital at home’ program to start in Victoria

Hospital care comes to patients, similar to Australia’s effort

Nightclub closures, liquor sale limits a ‘punch in the gut,’ B.C. industry group says

Vancouver Coastal Health lists 12 possible exposure events at restaurants, bars or clubs since Aug. 13

B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

Case was between Cambie Surgery Centre and the province

Most Read