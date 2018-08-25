Chase RCMP have made at least two stops in the month of August for impaired driving related offences. (File photo)

Chase RCMP report two arrests of impaired drivers in August

Information released by RCMP details arrests made so far this month

On Aug. 2 Chase RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Buckley Road, Sorrento, B.C.

Police arrived on scene and found a 1994 white Ford truck had veered off the road, driving through a fence and continuing through the front yard of a residence before coming to a stop when hitting a second fence.

The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 37-year-old man from Sorrento, was determined to have been driving while impaired by a drug. He was issued a Driving Prohibition and Violation Tickets for the incident and the truck was impounded.

On Aug. 18, Chase RCMP received a report of a collision between three vehicles on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek.

Police determined the driver of a southbound 2007 Mazda 5 lost control of his vehicle. The Mazda crossed the centerline, sideswiping the rear tire of a Ford F450 before colliding with a second vehicle, a Mercedes GLE.

No injuries were sustained in the collision. The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man from Scotch Creek, was arrested for Impaired Driving.

