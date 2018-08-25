Chase RCMP report two arrests of impaired drivers in August

On Aug. 2 Chase RCMP received a report of a motor vehicle collision on Buckley Road, Sorrento, B.C.
Police arrived on scene and found a 1994 white Ford truck had veered off the road, driving through a fence and continuing through the front yard of a residence before coming to a stop when hitting a second fence.
The driver and sole occupant of the truck, a 37-year-old man from Sorrento, was determined to have been driving while impaired by a drug. He was issued a Driving Prohibition and Violation Tickets for the incident and the truck was impounded.
On Aug. 18, Chase RCMP received a report of a collision between three vehicles on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek.
Police determined the driver of a southbound 2007 Mazda 5 lost control of his vehicle. The Mazda crossed the centerline, sideswiping the rear tire of a Ford F450 before colliding with a second vehicle, a Mercedes GLE.
No injuries were sustained in the collision. The driver of the Mazda, a 31-year-old man from Scotch Creek, was arrested for Impaired Driving.