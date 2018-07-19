Shayla Ignace

Chase RCMP request help locating missing First Nations girl

Shayna Ignace was last seen at 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 18 in the Shuswap

Chase RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Chase youth.

Thirteen-year-old Shayla Ignace was last seen in Chase on Wednesday, July 18 at approximately 5 p.m. Shayla Ignace is described as First Nations, five foot two inches or 157 centimetres, slim build, dark brown hair with blonde tips, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black and purple shorts and carrying a bright green backpack

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shayla Ignace is urged to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Most Read