Chase RCMP request public’s help after clumps of hair found in rural area

Chase RCMP would like the public’s help determining why clumps of hair were found in a strange location.
Sgt. Barry Kennedy said police were advised by a caller about 10:25 a.m. on Dec. 25 that he had found several clumps of hair in the middle of the road in a ‘very rural’ area of Pritchard. He collected it for police in case it was important.
Police went and examined the hair, which appeared to be fake, perhaps from a wig or hair extension, Kennedy said.
“It was dyed black and still wet.”
Kennedy asked that if anyone happens to know where this hair came from, to call the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.
Chase RCMP received and investigated 248 suspicious occurrence reports in 2020, he added.
