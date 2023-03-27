Chase RCMP respond to two violent incidents in mid-March 2023, one involving a person being beaten, another a tire iron thrown through window of home. (Black Press Media file photo)

Chase RCMP respond to two violent incidents, one involving tire iron

Police investigate assault by four or five individuals, also home window broken in attack

Chase RCMP responded to two violent incidents in mid-March.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported that on March 14, police were alerted to a serious assault that had just occurred in Chase.

The victim reported he was ‘jumped’ by four or five men who attacked him without provocation.

Kennedy said the victim was bleeding from a head wound and had multiple contusions. An ambulance was required to assess and treat his injuries.

“Further investigation is required but several suspects have been identified,” he said.

On March 17 about 2:30 a.m., Chase RCMP were called to a residence on Pine Street.

The elderly woman living there thought someone had shot through her front window. Officers determined that a tire iron had been thrown through the window.

“A suspect known to police was seen in the area at the time of the report and was questioned but not arrested. This is believed to be a targeted attack and investigation is ongoing,” Kennedy said.

