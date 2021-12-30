Chase RCMP say dispatcher received numerous abusive phone calls Dec.26

Person said they had been shot, called non-emergency number several times, swore at dispatcher

A police dispatcher received an earful several times on Boxing Day which may lead to criminal charges.

Chase RCMP received multiple calls Dec. 26 on the non-emergency line from a male screaming that he had been shot, reported Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

“The male then started yelling about pigs and swearing at the civilian dispatcher,” said Kennedy, adding he refused to provide his name or contact information.

“He hurled profanities at the dispatcher and hung up. Police determined the calls to be false. A suspect has been identified and could face criminal charges.”

Along with this incident, Kennedy said Chase RCMP responded to several other calls on the Christmas weekend.

They included death threats in Anglemont aimed at police, two stolen trucks, a man with a gun, two domestic disturbances, two reports of vehicles in the ditch, one unsubstantiated break and enter, one request to render public assistance, one request to assist another agency, one suspicious vehicle complaint and multiple driving complaints.

