Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Chase RCMP are seeking two individuals wanted in relation to separate court matters.

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn, 35, is wanted for failing to comply with probation and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000. Oudshoorn is 5-foot-10, weighs 177 lbs. and has black hair and hazel eyes.

Stephanie Sylvia MacLachlan, 32, is wanted for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon and mischief. McLachlan is 5-feet-3, weighs 150 lbs and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Oudshoorn or MacLachlan are encouraged to contact the Chase RCMP at 1-250-679-3221, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Read more: Update: Highway 1 reopen following collision at 97B intersection

Read more: RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Read more: Armoured SWAT cars roll into Manitoba town in hunt for suspected B.C. killers

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Northern B.C. homicides paralyze isolated village
Next story
RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Just Posted

Armstrong plant stops bagging heater pellets, retailers search for alternatives

Pinnacle Renewable Energy still selling pellets by the ton but won’t make 40 lb. bags

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the Province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

CSRD eliminates conflicts along rail trail

Bylaw amendment addresses existing rights of way and crossing agreements

North Shuswap man reports waking up to find chainsaw at neck

Chase RCMP find people drinking alcohol, no evidence of reported assault

Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Family pet dies in Okanagan house fire

The West Kelowna fire was Thursday morning and none of the family was home at the time

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

Karate athletes to compete in Penticton

More than 100 from region will compete in 13th International Soke Cup-Chito-Ryu World Championships

Chynna Deese, victim in northern B.C. homicide, remembered as ‘beautiful, free soul’

Chynna Deese, of North Carolina, is one of three victims in a string of killings in northern B.C.

Port Alberni fights bad reputation in international media amid manhunt for wanted teens

People have been quick to judge teens, says city councillor

Former South Okanagan lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Care costs for 42 horses seized in Okanagan now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

Most Read