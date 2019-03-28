Chase RCMP respond to two cases of people being threatened with weapons and another regarding a domestic disturbance call, all in March. (File photo)

Chase RCMP seek public tips on two cases of threats with weapons

One man threatens home with a rifle, another wields sword during fight

Weapons figured prominently in three incidents Chase RCMP responded to this month.

On March 25, Chase officers received a report of threats with a weapon, this one a sword. Three men were reported fighting outside the Petro Canada station in Chase and, during the altercation, one man was said to have brandished a sword while threatening the others. The trio left the area before police could arrive on the scene.

Read More: Video: Stolen Bentley nearly causes crash going wrong way on Coquihalla

On March 12, early in the morning around 4:45 a.m., RCMP in Chase received a report of someone threatening occupants of a home with a rifle. The man was reported to have arrived on the property on Ska Cheen Drive in Chase, aimed a rifle at residents while threatening them and then left the area.

Read More: RCMP raid of rural property related to robbery of illegal cannabis shop

On March 18, Chase RCMP responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Road. Upon investigating, police discovered a man involved was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police attempted to call the man out of the residence, believing he may have been armed, but he did not comply and attempted to flee on foot.

Police report that officers chased down the man and, after a short pursuit and the use of a stun gun, took the man into custody.

These incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.

Read More: Intentionally set fire damages Scotch Creek building

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Just Posted

Chase RCMP seek public tips on two cases of threats with weapons

One man threatens home with a rifle, another wields sword during fight

Wanted: Antique weigh scale for Haney Heritage Village

Butcher shop exhibit in Salmon Arm’s Montebello building in need of a few items

Opposition to human waste fertilizer at Shuswap bison ranch continues

Turtle Valley residents rally against spreading processed sewage

Federal cabinet minister visits Shuswap to share budget perks for seniors

MP Carla Qualtrough met with Sunnybrae seniors, toured disability support group’s premises

Salmon Arm’s commercial space dwindles as population increases

Realtor says Shuswap is a popular destination, but development is challenging

VIDEO: Driver captures East Kootenay elk herd on the move

Leyland Cecco spotted the herd while he was driving on Highway 95A to Cranbrook

Ex-Surrey Mountie who has PTSD related to child porn cases wins a court fight

Federal and provincial governments tried to have lawsuit dismissed; Judge decides it should go to trial

B.C. mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Rob Vagramov facing one charge in connection to a 2015 incident in Coquitlam, officials say

UBC Okanagan nets new mens basketball coach

Clayton Pottinger will take over from interim head coach Ken Olynyk.

South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

After 80 years, a photo in a Penticton restaurant finds its way home

Disturbing video goes viral showing Alaskan hunters killing sleeping bear, cubs

Andrew Renner, the father, and Owen Renner, his son, were found guilty of numerous charges

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government wore bare arms, along with journalists

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

Most Read