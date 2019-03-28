Chase RCMP seek public tips on two cases of threats with weapons

Chase RCMP respond to two cases of people being threatened with weapons and another regarding a domestic disturbance call, all in March. (File photo)

Weapons figured prominently in three incidents Chase RCMP responded to this month.

On March 25, Chase officers received a report of threats with a weapon, this one a sword. Three men were reported fighting outside the Petro Canada station in Chase and, during the altercation, one man was said to have brandished a sword while threatening the others. The trio left the area before police could arrive on the scene.

On March 12, early in the morning around 4:45 a.m., RCMP in Chase received a report of someone threatening occupants of a home with a rifle. The man was reported to have arrived on the property on Ska Cheen Drive in Chase, aimed a rifle at residents while threatening them and then left the area.

On March 18, Chase RCMP responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance on Hillcrest Road. Upon investigating, police discovered a man involved was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant. Police attempted to call the man out of the residence, believing he may have been armed, but he did not comply and attempted to flee on foot.

Police report that officers chased down the man and, after a short pursuit and the use of a stun gun, took the man into custody.

These incidents are under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chase detachment at 250-679-3221.

