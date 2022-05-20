Chase RCMP warn of ‘sextortion scam’ involving naked photo online

A young man who was persuaded to take a revealing photo of himself became the victim of what Chase RCMP are calling a social media extortion scam.
The incident was reported to police on May 4. After taking the photo, which included his face and other parts of his body, the man sent the photo to a person he considered attractive who he had met online.
Once the person had the photo, they threatened to to distribute it on social media unless the man paid them money.
“Unfortunately, this is a very common and rather embarrassing scam,” said Chase RCMP in a media release.
Police noted young people remain particularly vulnerable to the scam, and offered a guideline.
“If you wouldn’t say it – or show it – to your grandmother, you probably shouldn’t do it online.”
