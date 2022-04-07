Chase RCMP would like the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman

Police say Chelsey Christian’s family is concerned for her well-being

Chase RCMP issued a request on April 7 for the public’s assistance in locating Chelsey Christian, 37, who is missing and her family is concerned about her well-being. (Chase RCMP image)

Chase RCMP are requesting the public’s help locating a missing person who is described as “high risk.”

Chelsey Christian, 37, is approximately 5’8” (1.73 metres) with a medium build. She was reported missing by family members who are concerned for her well being.

If you have seen Chelsey Christian or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Chase RCMP Detachment at 250-679-3221.

