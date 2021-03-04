Chase Secondary added to B.C. list of potential COVID-19 exposures

A member of the Chase school community is isolating at home after testing positive to COVID-19. According to the Interior Health website, the potential exposure to the school community took place on Feb. 23, 2021. (Google Maps image)

Chase Secondary School has been added to the list of schools in B.C. with potential COVID-19 exposures.

A March 1 letter from Chase Secondary principal Greg Gartrell to families stated that a member of the Chase Secondary School community tested positive for COVID-19.

“They are self isolating at home with support from local public health teams.”

The Interior Health website lists the Chase school as having had a potential exposure on Feb. 23.

The principal’s letter to families stated that the school is supporting Interior Health (IH) as it undertakes contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school community were in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 and if any more steps are required.

The health authority is performing contract tracing and determining if anyone in the school community was in contact with the person while they were potentially infectious. IH will determine if anyone else in the school community is required to self isolate.

The letter also points out that if families are not contacted by IH, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.

To ensure personal privacy rights are maintained, the school won’t be providing more details.

Anyone with questions or concerns about COVID-19 is asked to call 811.

Read more: COVID-19: North Okanagan-Shuswap school communities asked to be vigilant

Read more: Five days pass since last COVID-19 case confirmed at North Okanagan-Shuswap schools

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus