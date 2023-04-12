RCMP on the scene of Tim Hortons in Rutland. (Barry Gerding/ Capital News)

RCMP on the scene of Tim Hortons in Rutland. (Barry Gerding/ Capital News)

‘Chasing each other with sticks’: Alleged altercation breaks out at Kelowna Tim Hortons

Three ambulances and 10 police cars responded to Hollywood Road and Highway 33

Update 7:30 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP has confirmed to Black Press Media that five men were arrested in an altercation that took place in the Tim Hortons parking lot in Rutland Wednesday night.

A “personal beef” is what caused the incident in which the parties involved used weapons of opportunity to attack each other. One person was taken to Kelowna General Hospital but the extent of the injuries is unknown.

RCMP started to receive calls about the altercation at 9:10 p.m.

The file has been handed over to the RCMP’s aggravated assault and robbery unit.

Original

A wild scene erupted in the Rutland Tim Hortons parking lot Wednesday night, according to an area witness.

Three ambulances and 10 police cars responded to Hollywood Road and Highway 33 following reports of an altercation, allegedly involving two groups of people at about 9 p.m.

While Kelowna RCMP gave no official comment from the scene, officers indicated up to four people were arrested for assault with a weapon with one person possibly being taken to hospital.

“I am familiar with the one group because I see them around here all the time, but I had not seen the other group around here before,” said the witness. “They were chasing each other with sticks.”

Police remained on the scene speaking to several people for more than an hour after the alleged assault.

As details become available the story will be updated, RCMP have been contacted for more information.

