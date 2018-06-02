Pixabay

Cheap eats! 10 places to eat in Kelowna for under $10

Eat out in the Okanagan without breaking the bank

Want to avoid making a meal without breaking the bank? We’ve got you covered.

Try these 10 places which feature food for about $10 and share your experience with us by using #yourkelowna on social media.

1. If you’re wanting a Mexican meal, head over to El Taquero – The Taco Maker on Ellis Street in Kelowna’s downtown. Get three tacos from the restaurant’s 14 varieties for $8.25 or four for $10.75. Make your tacos vegan or vegetarian and all tacos are served on gluten free tortillas.

2. The Bread Co. has two locations, one on Bernard Avenue and Pandosy Street and features fabulous breakfast and lunch items, and bread to boot. We recommend the Bacon Egg Cheese Bagel.

3. Stay downtown to have pizza for lunch. Antico Pizza Napoletana, located on Bernard Avenue, has a Margherita pizza for $9.50.

4. If you’re feeling like a salad, or a whole wheat sandwich, we recommend Marmalade Cat Cafe on Pandosy Street. Sunday brunch is held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and features a classic scrambled eggs meal for $9.95 or eggs “donny” for $10.95.

5. Try Mad Mango’s variety of foods for breakfast or lunch on Bernard Avenue. The famous laksa soup is only $9.50.

6. Craving a noodle box on your out-of-town visit to the Shuswap? Try Hungry Panda Curbside Noodles, located on Hudson Avenue in Salmon Arm. Get a lunch box for $7 or a regular box for $10.

7. Are you still craving noodles but want to stay in town? Visit Wasabi Ramen and Izakaya on Pandosy Street. These noodles are homemade and the ramen menu features six flavours for only $8.80.

8. If you’re not around downtown Kelowna and are craving Mexican food, visit Latin Fiesta in Rutland on Highway 33. Quesadillas are $7.50, nachos are $5 and tostadas are $7.

9. Or stay in Rutland for sushi at the Taki Japanese Grill on Roxby Road. Bento boxes range from $9.95 to $10.55.

10. Feel like exploring a little more? Try Dosa Crepe Cafe, a south Indian restaurant featuring French crepes, on Gray Road. Try the dosa, it’s gluten free and vegan, starting at $6.99.

Have a favourite restaurant you like to eat at for $10 or less? Let us know.

