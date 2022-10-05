A $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Lake Country (File Photo)

A $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Lake Country (File Photo)

Check your tickets: $500,000 lottery ticket purchased in Lake Country

The winning numbers are 4 12 16 17 38 41 42

Check your lottery tickets, because someone has woke up half-a-million dollars richer this morning.

A Lotto Max ticket purchased in Lake Country is a $500,000 winner from yesterday’s draw, according to BCLC.

The prize was one of 47 max millions prizes up for grabs. A ticket purchased in Quebec also drew the same numbers, splitting the million dollars into two half-million dollar prize amounts.

It’s the second lottery ticket purchased in Lake Country in the last two months that’s been a $500,000 winner. The other was a winner from the Aug. 7 draw.

Check your tickets as the numbers were 4 12 16 17 38 41 42.

READ MORE: Man arrested following early morning assault in Kelowna

READ MORE: Advance polls open in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaLake CountryLotteryOkanagan

Previous story
Oscar winners chop off their hair in support of protesters in Iran
Next story
Abbotsford man sues over TikTok sex assault accusations

Just Posted

Ralph Owens and Jarvis Wice earned bronze and silver medals in table tennis at the BC 55+ Games in September 2022 while the sister-duo of Linda Brede and Cheryl Petersen took gold and silver in cribbage. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Medals from BC and Canada 55+ Games make their way to the Shuswap

Water levels have dropped in the Adams River due to the drought, thus exposing large areas of spawning beds. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Uncertainty surrounds this year’s Adams River salmon run

The Legendary Lake Monsters packed Song Sparrow Hall for Celebrate Shuswap Society’s inaugural dance party on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm dance party to benefit Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

(@amiralinemati07/Twitter)
Morning Start: The only two cars in Ohio