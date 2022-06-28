Cherryville woman strikes it rich on Set For Life

Olga Prevost could literally be set for life.

The Cherryville woman has a hard time believing she was $675,000 richer upon scratching her Set For Life ticket on the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s Lotto! App and discovering she landed the game’s top prize.

“I scratched the ticket and went into shock,” said Prevost, recalling the moment she realized she won. “I thought, ‘is this real?’”

After re-checking her ticket at a local gas station to ensure the win was real, she shared the exciting news with her husband.

“He was so happy and said, ’this is too good!’”

Prevost plans to celebrate her win over a nice dinner and looks forward to taking a road trip to Newfoundland with her husband, thanks to her windfall.

“This is so surreal and a little nerve-wracking,” she said. “We can do some fun things like travel.”

Prevost purchased the ticket at Fresh Mart on Vernon Street in Lumby and was at home when she discovered the win. When she’s not playing with her French bulldog puppies, she enjoys gardening and riding her bike around Cherryville.

Prevost primarily plays Set for Life and likes that it’s a B.C.-only ticket.

In 2021, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $13 million in Set for Life prizes.

Players can now check their lottery tickets anytime, anywhere on iOS or Android devices. Learn more about the BCLC Lotto! App here.

BCLC offers socially responsible gambling entertainment while generating income to benefit all British Columbians. Remember, play for fun, not to make money. For more information, visit GameSense.com.

READ MORE: Vernon Port Okanagan development project passes third reading

READ MORE: Severe thunderstorm watch for Okanagan-Shuswap



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LotteryNorth Okanagan Regional District