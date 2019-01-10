Kurt Barner of the North Saanich Fire Department attempts to corral some unruly chickens in Wain Park. (Contributed/North Saanich Fire Department)

Chicken Run: Birds on the loose in B.C.

Vancouver Island fire department, RCMP corral more than 20 unruly birds

Some unruly chickens attempted to cross the road Thursday morning but were swiftly corralled by members of the North Saanich Fire Department and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP on Vancouver Island.

Members of both detachments responded to a call around 8:30 a.m. from a concerned resident who saw more than 20 of the birds on the loose in the 800-block of Birch Road and also along Wallace Drive.

North Saanich Fire Chief John Trelford was on the scene, corralling the chickens into the pickle ball court at Wain Park. Trelford likened the situation to corralling cats: “They run in circles,” he described.

READ ALSO: Theo the 800-pound pig finds a home on Vancouver Island

It is not clear where the birds came from and as of yet no one has come forward to claim the brood.

“We chased them around and caught them with the police,” Trelford said. “They don’t want to be caught. It was pretty funny.”

The crew responsible for collecting the birds then called CRD Animal Care and Control where the chickens are now being held.

Approximately 23 chickens ran afoul Thursday morning before they were rounded up into the pickleball courts at Wain Park by the North Saanich Fire Department and Sidney/North Saanich RCMP. (Contributed/North Saanich Fire Department)

