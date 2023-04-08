Chickens were on the loose on Friday night off of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna. (Taylor Kanarek/Facebook)

Chickens were on the loose on Friday night off of Postill Lake Road in Kelowna. (Taylor Kanarek/Facebook)

Chickens on the loose in Kelowna saved by community effort

According to comments, all the chickens were saved and are safe and sound

Some chickens may have crossed the road and got lost Friday evening in Kelowna.

A post in the Kelowna Alert Facebook group by Taylor Kanarek let residents know that she encountered more than 30 chickens running around Postill Lake Road, northeast of the Kelowna International Airport. They were found past the Oceola Shooting Range in the area.

“What the cluck is going on!!” commented Deb Nelson on the post.

According to comments on the post, a collective effort was made as many people drove up to save all the chickens.

It’s unknown whether the chickens escaped from a farm or if someone dumped them in the area. Some comments suggested people may have dumped chickens in the area before.

READ MORE: Kelowna fire department battles 15th floor blaze

READ MORE: Okanagan ice breaker soccer tournament kicks off in Lake Country

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Abandoned chickensKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna fire department battles 15th floor blaze
Next story
Doctor says health wait times now permanent after high court rejects challenge

Just Posted

Two pysanky written at Marla Belsheim’s class on Saturday, April 1, at the Sorrento Centre. (Michael Shapcott photo)
‘A symbol of hope’: Shuswap woman keeps up Ukrainian spring tradition to welcome newcomers

Salmon Arm council perturbed with provincial government response to request for funding for rural policing, because city-funded police budget grows while need for rural policing increases. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Another non-answer’: Lack of funds for rural policing irks Salmon Arm council

Salmon Arm Secondary rugby players from both campuses met Team Canada players at the Westshore 7s in Victoria March 16-17, 2023. (SD83 photo)
Salmon Arm high school players meet Team Canada rugby role models in Victoria

Riders set off from the starting line at Blackburn Park for the 100-kilometre Bike For Your Life Century Ride in 2017. (File photo)
New life sought for Salmon Arm community cycling event

Pop-up banner image