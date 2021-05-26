Chief administrative officer no longer with City of Salmon Arm

Position will be temporarily filled by senior staff until a hiring process takes place

Carl Bannister, the chief administrative officer at the City of Salmon Arm since 2005, is no longer with the city.

Erin Jackson, the city’s director of corporate services, issued a news release on behalf of the city on May 25 about 7:30 p.m.

“The City of Salmon Arm wishes to announce that Carl Bannister has ended his tenure as Chief Administrative Officer, effective immediately. Council is grateful for Carl’s many years of dedicated leadership and proud of all we have accomplished together during that time,” it read.

When asked, Mayor Alan Harrison added: “Carl has left the city in an excellent position and his most lasting legacy is the professional, highly-trained and committed staff (in every department), who are well prepared to move Salmon Arm forward.”

Harrison said in the short term, senior staff will work together to temporarily fulfill the CAO responsibilities. In the longer term, a hiring process will take place.

No further information has been provided and Bannister could not be reached for comment.

Bannister joined the municipality in 1998 as director of development services.

