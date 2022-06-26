Vernon Search and Rescue crews were getting ready to head to Enderby to help search for a child reported missing from a campground when they got a call that the child had been found safe. (Morning Star file photo)

Child found safely after wandering from Enderby campground

Many locals help in search for toddler Saturday evening, June 25

It was a trip to Enderby crews from Vernon Search and Rescue were happy not to make.

VSAR was called Saturday evening, June 25, to help search for a missing toddler, who had apparently wandered away from the Riverfront Campground near the Enderby Ball Diamonds.

“We were called to respond but the child was located as we were about to leave our SAR hall,” said Vernon Search and Rescue’s Trevor Honigman.

The child was found about 10 p.m.

Many locals helped in the search for the kid.

