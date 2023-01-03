Child missing from Vernon

Police request public’s help to locate 12-year-old

Garret Joseph Lessard

The public’s help is being sought to find a 12-year-old boy.

Garret Joseph Lessard was last seen Jan. 2 at 3 p.m. on 15th Avenue in Vernon.

He is approximately five-foot-three-inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has short brown hair.

Lessard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black boots and carrying a black and camouflage backpack.

Police are concerned for his health and wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Lessard’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

